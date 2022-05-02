VESA Launches Compliance Test Specification For AdaptiveSync, MediaSync Displays
2 May 2022
VESA this morning announced an open standard and certification program around variable refresh rate (VRR) performance for AdaptiveSync displays for gaming and also around MediaSync for media playback performance.

VESA's Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification is designed to be "comprehensive and rigorous" for allowing display vendors to achieve product compliance and be able to advertise with VESA's official logos. The AdaptiveSync verification is focused on gaming for high refresh rates and low latency while the MediaSync displays are geared for jitter-free media playback.


More details on the new VESA certification program for VRR displays can be found via this morning's press release and AdaptiveSync.org.
