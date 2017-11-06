VC5 Gallium3D OpenGL Driver Is Starting To Get Fit
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 November 2017 at 05:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Broadcom's Eric Anholt has remained busy in bringing up the VC5 Gallium3D driver.

Anholt has added occlusion query support to this driver for next-gen Broadcom graphics hardware as well as improving the debugging output, fixing some crashes, and fixing other OpenGL functionality with this driver. It's been a busy time for him in bringing up this new driver stack as well as continuing to maintain the VC4 driver that continues to be most notably used by the current range of Raspberry Pi ARM boards.

Within Mesa Git currently, the VC5 Gallium3D driver is in-tree but doesn't yet work on actual hardware as it's not yet tied into the new, still-developing VC5 DRM driver. The VC5 DRM kernel driver remains not yet merged to the mainline kernel and thus in Mesa is currently just this rudimentary OpenGL driver support.

It will certainly be interesting to see where VC5 goes in 2018 as Eric is also pursuing OpenCL and Vulkan support too and then what hardware we end up finding the VC5. The latest OpenGL fixes/improvements to this driver are outlined via twivc4 and the Mesa Git log.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
More RADV Radeon Vulkan Optimizations Are In The Works
Mesa 17.3-RC3 Released As The Quarterly Update Nears
Flush Control Support Lands In Mesa
R600 Gallium3D Receiving Some New Improvements By David Airlie
GL_EXT_semaphore Being Prepped For Mesa, Used By SteamVR
Etnaviv Gallium3D Driver Now Wiring Up ASTC Texture Compression
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library