Broadcom's VC5 Gallium3D Now Supports MSAA, More OpenGL Functionality

Eric Anholt of Broadcom has continued bringing up the VC5 Gallium3D driver for supporting the company's next-generation graphics hardware that is much improved over the VC4 hardware found in the Raspberry Pi SBCs to date.
Since earlier this month VC5 Gallium3D merged into Mesa but it does not yet work with any actual hardware due to the VC5 DRM driver yet to be completed kernel-side and merged, nor is that happening for Linux 4.15. But Eric has been making good progress on quickly getting the VC5 Gallium3D OpenGL driver up to par as he's also been working towards a VC5 Vulkan driver too thanks to the new hardware's capabilities.
Over the past week, he's got MSAA anti-aliasing working with VC5 OpenGL as well as fixing non-2D texturing, GPU hangs, various frame-buffer object (FBO) functionality, and a variety of other previously broken OpenGL features.
Some of what's been fixed in the past week by Eric is outlined via this blog post about his VC4/VC5 adventures.
