VC5 Gallium3D Going To V3D, Ready To Turn On By Default
3 May 2018
Following the renaming of the VC5 DRM driver to "V3D" and the new driver on its way to the mainline Linux 4.18 kernel, Eric Anholt is now renaming the user-space VC5 Gallium3D driver to V3D and is also ready to enable it by default.

VC5 is being renamed to V3D since it already supports a new "VC6" design, so the VC5 naming is no longer too relevant for this modern Broadcom VideoCore driver.

Eric Anholt is hoping to land the Mesa driver renaming following the kernel driver hitting DRM-Next. In addition, the patches switch to the finalized V3D user-space ABI and also enables the driver to be built by default.

The work for now is sitting on Mesa-dev and will happen for the Mesa 18.2 release.
