VC5 Gallium3D Driver Is Onto Pushing More Triangles In Simulator
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 9 January 2018 at 05:55 AM EST.
The VC5 open-source Gallium3D driver designed to support the next generation of Broadcom VideoCore graphics hardware is onto rendering more triangles, at least with the hardware simulator.

Lead VC4 and VC5 driver developer Eric Anholt has shared that last week he got the first triangle rendered with the VC5 OpenGL driver when using the newer V3D 4.1 simulator rather than V3D 3.3. Following his first successful triangle on V3D 4.1, by the end of the week he got the first fragment shader running.

This week he's going to start tackling multi-threading since VC5 hardware is designed for 2 and 4-way threaded programs.

The brief details were shared on GitHub. Eric remains hard at work on getting the open-source Broadcom VC5 driver stack ready, including the "BCMV" Vulkan driver, while details on the VC5 graphics hardware (besides knowing it's going to be much more powerful than current VideoCore IV hardware like found in present Raspberry Pi boards) remains scarce but hopefully we'll learn more as 2018 moves on.
