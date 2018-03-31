Broadcom VC5 DRM Driver Might Make Use Of AMDGPU's Scheduler

Eric Anholt of Broadcom is looking at making use of the AMDGPU DRM scheduler within the VC5 direct rendering manager driver.
In Linux 4.16, the AMDGPU scheduler code was punted off into a common area of the DRM subsystem due to interest stemming from the Etnaviv team in making use of this "marvelous" scheduler in their own driver. With Linux 4.17, Etnaviv is indeed making use of the AMDGPU scheduler that also is now known as just "drm/scheduler" after being generalized for use by other DRM drivers.
Etnaviv though isn't the only user as Eric Anholt as the VC4/VC5 lead driver developer is also thinking about using this new scheduler for the up and coming VideoCore V DRM code. Confirming this he was asking some questions on the mailing list about the best way of making use of this scheduler. (In there he also makes another VC6 reference as well.)
It's great to see the code re-use and sharing going on among these open-source graphics drivers.
