VC4CL: Bringing OpenCL To The Raspberry Pi

VC4CL is a newer effort bringing OpenCL to the Broadcom VideoCore IV GPUs as found in the Raspberry Pi boards.
VC4CL implements OpenCL 1.2 for the VideoCore 4 graphics processor albeit the embedded profile standard. This VC4CL implementation does support the OpenCL ICD concept for dealing nicely with most Linux systems.
The VC4CL OpenCL implementation can be found hosted on GitHub and there's also the VC4C compiler that supports OpenCL C, LLVM IR, and even SPIR-V. Also part of this OpenCL equation is the VC4CLStdLib library.
It's interesting to see this OpenCL implementation for VC4 finally come about. More interesting and looking ahead to the future is VC5 with its much more capable and performant OpenGL as well as having greater support for OpenCL and official support for Vulkan.
