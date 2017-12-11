VC5 OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Advancing

Broadcom developer Eric Anholt has offered an update on the state of the VC5 Gallium3D driver for OpenGL support as well as the work being done on the "BCMV" Vulkan driver. Additionally, the VC4 Gallium3D driver for existing Raspberry Pi devices continues to get better.
Recent OpenGL VC5 accomplishments include supporting shader storage buffer objects, working 1D/3D texture mipmapping, support for textureGrad(), and many fixes. On the BCMV Vulkan driver side he has begun working on image layout support.
For the VC4 driver there has been work on exposing performance counters as well as on improving the OpenGL performance.
More details on these Broadcom open-source GPU driver happenings over at anholt.github.io.
