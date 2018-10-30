VC4 & V3D Open-Source Drivers Continue Maturing At Broadcom
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 31 October 2018 at 05:24 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Eric Anholt of Broadcom has provided a status update on his efforts around the VC4 open-source driver stack that most notably works with Raspberry Pi devices and also his efforts on the V3D driver as the next-generation Broadcom graphics driver stack for VideoCore V and later.

Some of the latest work on these Broadcom 3D Linux graphics drivers include work on supporting TinyDRM for the VC4 code, fixing an SDL2 output bug with VC4, a wide variety of fixes to the V3D code, and working on software simulator improvements around these drivers.

More details on the open-source Broadcom driver development happenings can be found via this blog post.
