V3D & VC4 Should Have Lower CPU Overhead, More Fixes

Eric Anholt continues leading the charge on open-source Broadcom VideoCore graphics driver support for Linux.
Anholt has published another update to his VideoCore driver work, which these days is mostly centered around the "V3D" stack for VideoCore V and newer with the VC4 driver used by the Raspberry Pi now in great shape.
There is less to do these days with VC4 with the DRM code and its Gallium3D driver panning out well and pretty much making full use of the Broadcom graphics hardware. Though over the past week for both V3D and VC4 Eric has managed to improve the release builds for smaller binaries and reduced CPU overhead.
For V3D he has made fixes concerning buffer sharing between process, ALPHA_TO_COVERAGE support, and fixes to flushing, blits, and more. Those wanting to closely follow the V3D driver progress can find his complete list at anholt.github.io.
