VA-API Library 2.14 Released With AV1 Encode Interface
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 February 2022 at 05:27 AM EST. 9 Comments
Intel has released libva 2.14 as the newest version of this VA-API (Video Acceleration API) driver-agnostic library. Notably with libva 2.14 is adding an AV1 encode interface for upcoming GPUs having hardware-accelerated AV1 encode.

Today's libva 2.14 release adds the AV1 encode interface to VA-API, adds a VA/X11 VA-API driver mapping to work with the Crocus driver, updates the Meson build system support, and has other changes.

Crocus is the unofficial Intel Gallium3D open-source driver that has come together nicely over the past year for i965 through Haswell era graphics. Crocus is Gallium3D-based and performs just as wel (or often times much better) than the i965 classic Mesa driver. Crocus by David Airlie and other Mesa developers has worked out very well and allows the i965 classic driver to take a backseat. With being Gallium3D-based, Crocus can make use of the Gallium3D video acceleration state tracker and this libva change now has the proper mapping for Crocus.


Intel, Arctic Sound M


The AV1 VA-API encode interface comes with Intel having announced last week their Arctic Sound M GPU accelerator for data centers will be coming in the middle of the year and features native AV1 encode capabilities.

Downloads and more details on the libva 2.14 VA-API library release via Intel's GitHub.
