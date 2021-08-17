VA-API AV1 Decode Lands In Mesa 21.3 Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 August 2021 at 08:00 AM EDT. 6 Comments
MESA --
The change led by AMD engineers for adding AV1 VA-API acceleration support to the Gallium3D "VA" state tracker front-end has landed in Mesa 21.3.

This is the change we talked about last week when the patches were still pending but have now made it to mainline. The Gallium3D VA code now supports the royalty-free AV1 video codec with 10-bit decode capabilities. Of course, it's contingent upon the Gallium3D driver having AV1 capabilities. On the AMD front, AV1 decode is available with the latest-generation Radeon RX 6000 series "RDNA2" GPUs.

AMD previously squared away their AMDGPU kernel driver and RadeonSI support code for AV1. Previously they also added AV1 support to the Gallium3D OpenMAX (OMX) code too. The Video Acceleration API though is much more popular than OpenMAX for Linux desktop users so it's great to see that code now in place.

The AV1 code is merged for Mesa 21.3 coming out later this year.

Linux video applications still need to support the VA-API AV1 interface to make use of it. On that front, Intel has worked on FFmpeg AV1 VA-API support as one of the prominent Linux multimedia software packages. Intel for their part has AV1 decode with Tiger Lake Xe Graphics and newer.
6 Comments
Related News
Mesa 21.3 LLVMpipe Enables OpenGL 4.5 Compatibility Profile Support
Gallium Nine Lands Threaded Context Support, Other Improvements
Mesa 21.2 Released With New Intel Crocus Driver, PanVK, Early M1 Code
OpenGL Drivers In 2021 Still Sadly Benefit From Faking Their Driver Name / GPU
Lavapipe Keeps Tacking On Features, LLVMpipe Lands New Rasterizer With 2~3x Faster 2D
Mesa 21.2-rc3 Offered For Testing, Mesa 21.1.6 Reaches Stable
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client
Debian 11 Is Releasing This Weekend With Many Improvements
Intel Fully Embracing LLVM For Their C/C++ Compilers
Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation
AMD Van Gogh Firmware Published, Other Radeon GPU Firmware Updated
Intel Preparing Linux Kernel Support For "Unaccepted Memory"