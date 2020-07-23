V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Running vkQuake On The Raspberry Pi

It was just at the start of July that the Raspberry Pi 4 "V3DV" Vulkan driver started running more sample code while now it reached the milestone of being able to run vkQuake -- the Vulkan ports for the classic Quake games.
Iago Toral of consulting firm Igalia who has been working on V3DV for the Raspberry Pi Foundation mentioned they are nearly complete on their Vulkan 1.0 implementation and even getting vkQuake1 through vkQuake3 up and running on the Raspberry Pi 4.
This isn't to be confused with the other RPi-Vk-Driver for pre-RPi4 hardware developed unofficially and already running vkQuake3 on the Raspberry Pi 3 series.
More details on this V3DV Vulkan driver achievement for the Raspberry Pi 4 via the Igalia blog.
