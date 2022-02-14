Raspberry Pi's Vulkan Driver Likely To See Better Performance This Year

V3DV as the open-source Vulkan driver within Mesa for Broadcom VideoCore hardware is most notably used by the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. This Vulkan driver continues improving with likely this year to bring more performance optimizations and possibly work on Vulkan 1.2 conformance.Alejandro Piñeiro of Igalia presented at last weekend's FOSDEM 2022 conference on V3DV. Igalia continues working in cooperation with Raspberry Pi on this Mesa driver.

Much of the "current status" portion of the presentation has already been individually covered on Phoronix in the past with V3DV striking Vulkan 1.1 conformance, significant performance improvements over the past year, better windowing system integration, and also now having upstream GitLab CI integration for helping to fend off regressions.

The performance work has been quite significant for allowing more Vulkan games and other workloads to be able to run on the Raspberry Pi 4.