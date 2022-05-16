Raspberry Pi's Vulkan Driver Has Been Adding More Extensions, Multi-Sync Support

Consulting firm Igalia that has been working on the Mesa V3DV open-source Vulkan driver for the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer has published a summary of recent accomplishments for this Mesa solution.
The Mesa V3DV driver continues maturing quite nicely and has been picking up more extensions, other features, and greater performance since it became Vulkan 1.1 conformant towards the end of last year.
V3DV in the months since has been picking up more Vulkan extensions like EXT_debug_utils for better debugging, KHR_timeline_semaphore, KHR_driver_properties, EXT_line_rasterization, KHR_spirv_1_4, KHR_shader_float_controls, KHR_pipeline_executable_properties, and various others.
This Raspberry Pi open-source Vulkan driver has also added multi-sync support in conjunction with the recent V3D DRM kernel driver, making use of Mesa's common synchronization framework, Android support, and continuing to squeeze out greater performance.
See the Igalia blog for more details on these recent V3DV driver accomplishments for most notably benefiting the Raspberry Pi single board computers.
