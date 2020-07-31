Raspberry Pi 4 "V3DV" Vulkan Driver Begins Tackling MSAA, Other Improvements
This month the Raspberry Pi Foundation funded "V3DV" open-source Vulkan driver for the Raspberry Pi 4 began being able to run vkQuake. In ending out July, the developers at consulting firm Igalia who are working on this driver for the Raspberry Pi Foundation shared some of their latest driver activity.

Besides all the work getting the Vulkan-ported Quake games up and running well on the Raspberry Pi 4, some of the other recent work for this V3DV driver include:

- Pipeline cache support for possible performance benefits and quicker load times.

- Uniform texel buffer support.

- Initial work on multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) albeit not yet complete.

- Many bug fixes from various issues detected to addressing failures with the Vulkan conformance test suite.

Moving forward in the near-term the developers will be working on robust access functionality and finishing up MSAA support.


More details on this V3DV Vulkan driver work via the Igalia blog.
