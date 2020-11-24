There are two interesting bits of news today pertaining to open-source Vulkan drivers being officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.0 specification in passing the necessary Vulkan CTS tests.
First up, Igalia and the Raspberry Pi Foundation are celebrating that their V3DV Mesa driver for Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer is officially Vulkan 1.0 conformant. This Mesa Vulkan driver has been passing the Vulkan CTS and the results submitted to The Khronos Group.
They have now approved of V3DV as being an official Vulkan 1.0 implementation as tested on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.
More details on RaspberryPi.org. The V3DV developers continue working on implementing more Vulkan features as well as better optimizing the performance.
In separate but similar news, the Lavapipe implementation that provides CPU-based Vulkan support within Mesa and similar to LLVMpipe is also nearing Vulkan 1.0 conformance.
Opened a few days ago was this merge request getting the Lavapipe Vulkan 1.0 CTS completion in order. With those remaining changes, Lavapipe can pass the Vulkan 1.0 CTS tests. Some fixes from that series hit Mesa 21.0-devel yesterday. So it's quite possible still in 2020 we will still see Lavapipe become an official Vulkan implementation as well.
