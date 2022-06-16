Raspberry Pi's V3DV Driver Nearly Across The Finish Line For Vulkan 1.2
Mesa's V3DV driver for the Broadcom VideoCore GPU, which is most notably enabling open-source Vulkan API support for the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer, is nearly ready with its Vulkan 1.2 support.

The V3DV driver has been closing in on Vulkan 1.2 and after the latest round of conformance test suite (CTS) fixes it looks like it's basically there -- just now needing to go through the formalities of an official Vulkan CTS run and submission to The Khronos Group for confirmation.

Igalia developer Iago Toral wrote a brief status update that a few CTS tests have been fixed as part of crossing the Vulkan 1.2 finish line. There's a belief all those Vulkan CTS fixes are ready and Igalia's Alejandro Piñeir is now working on going through the Vulkan compliance formalities for being able to officially advertise Vulkan 1.2. Igalia has been working on the V3D/V3DV driver stack under contract with the Raspberry Pi Foundation for maintaining and improving the open-source graphics driver support for Raspberry Pi boards.


Hopefully this all gets buttoned up in time for Mesa 22.2's release next quarter to deliver official Vulkan 1.2 support for the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. Igalia also continues working on the never-ending process of optimizing the GPU driver performance.

Meanwhile out today is Vulkan 1.3.218 as the newest Vulkan spec update but just fixes and no new extensions added this week.
