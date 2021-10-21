V3DV Raspberry Pi Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 October 2021 at 05:19 AM EDT.
MESA
Mesa's V3DV driver for supporting newer Broadcom VideoCore graphics hardware with Vulkan now is advertising v1.1 support. This Vulkan 1.1 support in V3DV is notable as the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer are the most notable beneficiaries of this driver.

Igalia continues developing the V3DV driver under cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation. It was Igalia developer Alejandro Piñeiro who this morning made the change in Mesa 22.0-devel now exposing Vulkan 1.1 rather than Vulkan 1.0.

The necessary extensions and other changes for Vulkan 1.1 have been in place while now the formality of changing the exposed version has landed in Mesa Git as of this morning.


Igalia has done a great job on the V3DV driver with the driver being quite robust and in good shape for its Vulkan 1.0 support for some time now on the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 400 devices. They have continued implementing more extensions as well as various performance optimizations to this open-source Vulkan driver.

Vulkan 1.1 was introduced by The Khronos Group in 2018 while Vulkan 1.2 released last year is the current latest major version of the spec that continues to be refined with (bi-)weekly point releases.
