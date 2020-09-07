V3DV Driver For Raspberry Pi Closing In On Vulkan 1.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 7 September 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
The V3DV open-source Vulkan driver being developed by consulting firm Igalia for the Raspberry Pi Foundation is nearing official support for Vulkan 1.0.

V3DV is the modern Vulkan driver for current Broadcom SoCs catering to the Raspberry Pi 4 single board computer and presumably future generations as well. Igalia engineers have been working to wrap up support for Vulkan robust buffer access and multi-sampling with the V3DV code in recent weeks. That went well and more Vulkan demos are now running on the Raspberry Pi 4.

With nearly all Vulkan 1.0 functionality in place, the Igalia developers have been devoting a lot of time to bug fixing and beginning to work through the lingering Vulkan CTS (Conformance Test Suite) test failures. The developers are working through the Vulkan CTS tests to address any remaining blockers before V3DV can be considered conformant with the Vulkan 1.0 specification.


More details and screenshots of the latest demos running via the Igalia blog.
1 Comment
Related News
Vulkan 1.2.153 Released As Development Switches To "Main"
LunarG Introduces New Vulkan Configurator (vkconfig)
Experimental Zink Patches Get OpenGL 4.6 Running Atop Vulkan
Why VALLIUM Is Just For Software-Based Vulkan & Not GPU Hardware Drivers
GRVK Allows AMD's Deprecated Mantle API To Run Atop Vulkan
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
A Kernel Maintainer's Prediction On The CPU Architecture Landscape For 2030