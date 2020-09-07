The V3DV open-source Vulkan driver being developed by consulting firm Igalia for the Raspberry Pi Foundation is nearing official support for Vulkan 1.0.
V3DV is the modern Vulkan driver for current Broadcom SoCs catering to the Raspberry Pi 4 single board computer and presumably future generations as well. Igalia engineers have been working to wrap up support for Vulkan robust buffer access and multi-sampling with the V3DV code in recent weeks. That went well and more Vulkan demos are now running on the Raspberry Pi 4.
With nearly all Vulkan 1.0 functionality in place, the Igalia developers have been devoting a lot of time to bug fixing and beginning to work through the lingering Vulkan CTS (Conformance Test Suite) test failures. The developers are working through the Vulkan CTS tests to address any remaining blockers before V3DV can be considered conformant with the Vulkan 1.0 specification.
More details and screenshots of the latest demos running via the Igalia blog.
