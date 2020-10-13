Good news for Raspberry Pi 4 users... The V3DV Vulkan driver developed over the past year for newer Broadcom VideoCore hardware with an emphasis on the Raspberry Pi 4 support is now mainlined in Mesa 20.3!
Consulting firm Igalia working under contract with the Raspberry Pi Foundation has been developing V3DV as a Vulkan driver for the Raspberry Pi 4 and presumably future generations of the Raspberry Pi SBC. The driver recently reached a level roughly to Vulkan 1.0 conformance and thus began focusing on upstreaming the driver into Mesa, which is now landed in Git today.
The merge is just under twenty-nine thousand lines of new code for V3DV in Mesa 20.3, which will be released as stable around early December.
This is great news for getting this V3DV driver out to more users and for the various Raspberry Pi Linux distributions they will now be able to more easily offer this Broadcom Vulkan driver since it's part of Mesa.
So now the code is there and moving forward Igalia will be advancing this V3DV driver within the Mesa tree as it works on more performance optimizations and remaining Vulkan features.
