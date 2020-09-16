The V3DV driver for providing Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4 is very close to Vulkan 1.0 conformance and once squaring that away along with other lingering bits they will be pursuing the upstreaming of this driver within Mesa.
Upstreaming the V3DV driver in Mesa will be a huge help for those wanting to see this Vulkan driver readily available on the many Linux distributions shipping Raspberry Pi spins and sticking to just upstream/mainline code. V3DV is very close to Vulkan 1.0 conformance with Quake III Vulkan, vkOpenArena, Vulkan-powered emulators, and various demos now running well on the Raspberry Pi 4 with this driver developed by Igalia under cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Thus once upstream in 2021 we are looking at Linux distributions shipping this driver with their upstream Mesa.
Iago Toral of Igalia who has been one of the core developers on V3DV presented at today's XDC2020 conference on this driver effort. Their short-term plans are for completing the Vulkan 1.0 conformance and the process to merge the driver upstream. Over the past year this driver was developed out-of-tree to allow for more rapid development in getting the driver off the ground before worrying about upstream Mesa qualifications and the review process.
Longer term the developers plan to pursue better WSI platform support, optional features/extensions, and possible newer revisions of Vulkan. Performance remains an ongoing focus and they may also look at porting some features to the V3D Gallium3D OpenGL driver as well.
More details on the current state of V3DV via the XDC2020 presentation above as well as the slide deck.
