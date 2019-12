The Broadcom V3D Gallium3D driver within Mesa 20.0 now has initial support for geometry shaders as needed by OpenGL ES 3.2.Iago Toral of Igalia landed his OES_geometry_shader support into Mesa 20.0-devel overnight. Since Eric Anholt left Broadcom for Google , taking over maintenance of the V3D open-source code-base has been the folks over at Igalia . They have been working to iron out Open GL ES 3.1 and then OpenGL ES 3.2 with the big pieces like the now-accomplished geometry shaders support. This pull request for OES_geometry_shader in V3D was merged yesterday so Raspberry Pi 4 users when upgrading to Mesa 20.0 can now make use of geometry shaders.