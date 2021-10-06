Raspberry Pi "V3D" Driver Landing Support For Multiple Sync Objects

A new batch of drm-misc-next updates were sent out today for staging in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.16 merge window. With this week's changes there is a notable addition for the Broadcom V3D DRM kernel driver, which most notably is for the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.
The V3D kernel driver for Linux 5.16 is adding support for multiple syncobjs. At the moment the V3D driver has been limited to a single synchronization object per submission while now that limitation is addressed in the next kernel. Removing this limitation is important since Vulkan queue submit handling relies on multiple wait/signal semaphores.
With this V3D kernel driver support for multiple sync objects, there is the Mesa support in the V3DV Vulkan driver to make use of the revised interface for supporting multiple wait/signal semaphores.
A small but important improvement to this open-source driver stack most notable because of the Raspberry Pi. The rest of the drm-misc-next work this week is relatively minor but for those interested the full patch list can be found via this pull request.
