Raspberry Pi 4 V3D Driver Reaches OpenGL ES 3.1 Conformance
The V3D Gallium3D driver that most notably offers the open-source graphics support for the Raspberry Pi 4 is now an official OpenGL ES 3.1 implementation.

Consulting firm Igalia has continued working on the V3D driver since Eric Anholt left Broadcom. Igalia had ironed out OpenGL ES 3.1 support and last month also went on to begin tackling geometry shaders and more.

Anyhow, on OpenGL ES 3.1, The Khronos Group has come back and officially deemed the Raspberry Pi 4 with V3D as conformant with the OpenGL ES 3.1 specification. The entire OpenGL ES conformance test suite (CTS) is passing for 3.1.

More details on this milestone via the Igalia blog.
