Work continues in an expedited manner on the "V3D" DRM driver formerly known as VC5 for supporting next-generation graphics hardware found on Broadcom SoCs.
A few weeks ago VC5/V3D began its review process for the mainline kernel while the Broadcom graphics driver developer Eric Anholt has expressed optimism in his latest status update that the new driver will be ready for merging with the next cycle, Linux 4.18.
The V3 patches are available for review of this three thousand lines of code driver for supporting the new Broadcom graphics hardware.
Once V3D is merged to mainline, it's also expected the VC5 Gallium3D driver will also be renamed to V3D since this driver stack is already working on "VC6" hardware support, etc.
The Linux 4.18 kernel merge window is expected to open by mid-June while the stable Linux 4.18.0 kernel release will likely happen around early September, depending upon how the rest of the Linux 4.17 cycle pans out.
Add A Comment