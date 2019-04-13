Broadcom's V3D Gallium3D Driver Nears Working Compute Shader Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 April 2019 at 06:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Broadcom's next-gen "V3D" driver (formerly known as VC5) being used by some newer Broadcom hardware but more coming down the pipeline in the future has nearly working compute shader support.

We hope the next-gen Raspberry Pi will end up using a Broadcom SoC supporting V3D as besides much better OpenGL capabilities and performance, one of the advantages of V3D -- once the driver stack is in shape -- is compute support -- including ultimately OpenCL and Vulkan, but again more work needs to be done on the software side before that will be realized.

Lead VC4/V3D driver developer Eric Anholt on Friday pushed some more compute shader bits to Mesa 19.1 Git for the V3D Gallium3D driver. That includes the ability to now handle compiling compute shaders.

But not all is well yet as for working support it's still dependent upon the CSD user-space ABI in conjunction with the V3D DRM kernel driver. CSD in this context is the compute shader dispatch interface. So while the compute shader support is dependent upon that, at least the Mesa side compute shader compilation support is in place with Mesa 19.1.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
The Current RADV/RadeonSI Performance With Mesa 19.1 + Linux 5.1
Mesa 19.0.2 Released With A Few RadeonSI, RADV, V3D Fixes
Lima Driver Merged Into Mesa 19.1, Providing Open-Source OpenGL For Older Mali GPUs
A Bunch Of New Code Merged Into Mesa 19.1: Intel ANV, Iris, Softpipe, Virgl
Mesa 18.3.6 Released To End Out The Series
AMD Lands Displayable DCC Support For Raven APUs In Mesa 19.1's RadeonSI
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
Intel Finally Announces SVT-AV1, To Be Used By Netflix
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update