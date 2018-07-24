V3D Gallium3D Driver Making Progress On OpenGL ES Conformance

The V3D Gallium3D driver (formerly known as VC5) for supporting Broadcom's VideoCore V hardware and newer is reaching a better grade for OpenGL ES conformance.
Eric Anholt who leads the VC4 and V3D driver development has been focusing lately on OpenGL ES conformance for this newer Broadcom open-source Linux graphics driver. He's seeing much better GLES2 and EGL conformance results after focusing in recent weeks on these areas. There have been fixes for fence handling, various extensions, implementing random missing bits, and other fixes to the driver code. OpenGL ES 3.0 conformance work will follow his GLES2 efforts.
Anholt has also been landing some minor performance optimizations around QPU instruction scheduling, using SFU instructions, using small immediates, and other changes.
More details on the latest Broadcom VideoCore open-source driver work via Eric's blog.
