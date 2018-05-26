OpenSUSE Community Forks Red Hat's Spacewalk, Now Calls It Uyuni
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 26 May 2018 at 05:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
SUSE --
In addition to the release of openSUSE Leap 15, also making the rounds at this weekend's openSUSE conference in Prague is word of the openSUSE community forking the Spacewalk system management software into a new project they are calling Uyuni.

For those of you not familiar with Spacewalk, it's a Linux systems management software and the upstream for Red Hat Satellite 5. Spacewalk allows keeping an inventory of systems, updating/installing software on systems, provisioning systems, deploying configurations to systems, setting up virtual guests, controlling services, distributing content, and other systems management/administration tasks. Spacewalk is a project of Red Hat and is hosted on GitHub.

Spacewalk is GPLv2 and their most recent Spacewalk 2.8 release is from April. But now openSUSE has announced their fork of it called Uyuni.

This fork is being done over Spacewalk being "perceived as idling in recent years" and the folks behind this fork want to expand its use of the React web UI framework, provide Kubernetes integration, support containers, make use of Salt for configuration management, and pursue their own vision.

For those wondering about the rather awkward name, Uyuni, it's because they named it after the world's largest Salt flat, which happens to be in Bolivia. It's looking like SaltStack for configuration management will be playing a big role in this forked code-base.

More details on this fork at opensuse.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related SUSE News
OpenSUSE Leap 15 Released, Based On SUSE Linux Enterprise 15
OpenSUSE Conference 2018 Kicks Off In Prague, Video Streams Available
OpenSUSE Leap 15 Supports Transactional Updates Using Btrfs / Zypper / Snapper
Mesa 18.0.1, GLVND 1.0 & KF5 5.45 / GNOME 3.28.1 Land In OpenSUSE Tumbleweed
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Prepares HPC Module
OpenSUSE Leap 15 Planned For Release At The End Of May
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt