OpenSUSE Community Forks Red Hat's Spacewalk, Now Calls It Uyuni

In addition to the release of openSUSE Leap 15, also making the rounds at this weekend's openSUSE conference in Prague is word of the openSUSE community forking the Spacewalk system management software into a new project they are calling Uyuni.
For those of you not familiar with Spacewalk, it's a Linux systems management software and the upstream for Red Hat Satellite 5. Spacewalk allows keeping an inventory of systems, updating/installing software on systems, provisioning systems, deploying configurations to systems, setting up virtual guests, controlling services, distributing content, and other systems management/administration tasks. Spacewalk is a project of Red Hat and is hosted on GitHub.
Spacewalk is GPLv2 and their most recent Spacewalk 2.8 release is from April. But now openSUSE has announced their fork of it called Uyuni.
This fork is being done over Spacewalk being "perceived as idling in recent years" and the folks behind this fork want to expand its use of the React web UI framework, provide Kubernetes integration, support containers, make use of Salt for configuration management, and pursue their own vision.
For those wondering about the rather awkward name, Uyuni, it's because they named it after the world's largest Salt flat, which happens to be in Bolivia. It's looking like SaltStack for configuration management will be playing a big role in this forked code-base.
More details on this fork at opensuse.org.
Add A Comment