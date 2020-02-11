Making Use Of Btrfs 3-Copy/4-Copy Support For RAID1 With Linux 5.5+
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 11 February 2020 at 12:09 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
With the recently released Linux 5.5 and its new features, one of the prominent changes on the storage front was the Btrfs file-system picking up new "RAID1C3" and "RAID1C4" modes for allowing either three or four copies of RAID1 data across more drives to potentially allow up to three of four drives to fail in a RAID1 array while still being able to recover that data for this file-system with its native RAID capabilities.

Now that Linux 5.5 is reaching the likes of Arch Linux, Manjaro Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, and others, Btrfs developer David Sterba of SUSE has written more about the more robust RAID1 handling with Linux 5.5+.

A new blog post by Sterba covers the new RAID1C3/RAID1C4 modes followed by how to actually make use of it with the new RAID1 profiles when running mkfs.btrfs. With the Btrfs balance command, it's also possible to convert an existing Btrfs file-system to use one of these 3/4-copy modes. Though in moving to either C3 or C4 modes, you lose the ability to mount the file-system on pre-5.5 kernels.

Besides offering greater redundancy against data loss, the extra copies do open up for more parallelization potential from the increased number of copies. Btrfs developers are working on a better load balancing policy and hope to have the changes potentially ready for Linux 5.7.

More details on this Linux 5.5 Btrfs RAID1C3 / RAID1C4 functionality via Sterba's blog. Support for these new profiles has also already been wired into the likes of the GRUB bootloader's Btrfs support.
1 Comment
Related News
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
VirtualBox Shared Folder Driver Seeks Inclusion In Linux 5.6
Linux 5.6 NFSD Adds Server-To-Server Copy Support
Linux 5.6 NFS Client Adds New Option To Use Cache If NFS Server Connection Lost
BFQ I/O Scheduler Gets Some Fixes For Linux 5.6
FS-VERITY Seeing Performance Enhancements With Linux 5.6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems
Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner