Urban Terror 4.3.3 Released, An Ioquake3-Powered Game Still Going
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 March 2018 at 05:26 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Many ioquake3-powered games like OpenArena, Smokin' Guns, World of Padman, and others have faded away or at least not put out a new release in a number of years, but I was surprised this morning waking up to a new Urban Terror release.

There is the Urban Terror Resurgence (formerly Urban Terror HD) still being worked on as a modern remake of the game with Unreal Engine 4. But as that's not out yet and those wanting to relive an ioquake3-powered first person shooter, Urban Terror 4.3.3 is now available.

Urban Terror 4.3.3, codenamed "Still Dying", has a number of security fixes, a few engine fixes, tweaked bot files, and other mostly basic bug fixes.

Those looking for an easy-to-play first person shooter powered by the open-source Quake 3 engine, you can find the Urban Terror 4.3.3. release available from UrbanTerror.info.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Godot To Focus On Vulkan Over OpenGL ES 3.0 Now That There's Mac Support
Godot Working On Ramping Up Their VR Support
A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Is Coming To Linux
Feral Is Bringing Rise of the Tomb Raider To Linux
Godot 3.0 Open-Source Game Engine Released
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Game Ports You'd Like In 2018
Popular News This Week
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine