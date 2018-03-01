Many ioquake3-powered games like OpenArena, Smokin' Guns, World of Padman, and others have faded away or at least not put out a new release in a number of years, but I was surprised this morning waking up to a new Urban Terror release.
There is the Urban Terror Resurgence (formerly Urban Terror HD) still being worked on as a modern remake of the game with Unreal Engine 4. But as that's not out yet and those wanting to relive an ioquake3-powered first person shooter, Urban Terror 4.3.3 is now available.
Urban Terror 4.3.3, codenamed "Still Dying", has a number of security fixes, a few engine fixes, tweaked bot files, and other mostly basic bug fixes.
Those looking for an easy-to-play first person shooter powered by the open-source Quake 3 engine, you can find the Urban Terror 4.3.3. release available from UrbanTerror.info.
2 Comments