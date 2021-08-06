GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official

After being refined in recent months, the updated HIG has now been officially deployed to developer.gnome.org for those looking toward GNOME's human interface guideline recommendations.
In case you missed it: the new GNOME HIG is now official. There's more work to be done, but I'm pretty pleased with it overall. https://t.co/HqZocFdmBn— Allan Day (@allanday) August 6, 2021
The HIG covers design resources, resources in general, the UX design guidelines, patterns, and references around keyboard shortcuts and UI colors.