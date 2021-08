GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official

In recent months there has been an effort to update GNOME's Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) to reflect the GTK4 toolkit and recommendations around new widgets, utility panes, and more for enhancing the accessibility of GNOME applications, arguably looking better, and just otherwise modernizing aspects of the HIG that haven't been touched in months. That updated GNOME HIG is now official.After being refined in recent months, the updated HIG has now been officially deployed to developer.gnome.org for those looking toward GNOME's human interface guideline recommendations.

In case you missed it: the new GNOME HIG is now official. There's more work to be done, but I'm pretty pleased with it overall. https://t.co/HqZocFdmBn — Allan Day (@allanday) August 6, 2021

The HIG covers design resources, resources in general, the UX design guidelines, patterns, and references around keyboard shortcuts and UI colors.