GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 August 2021 at 02:06 PM EDT. 13 Comments
GNOME --
In recent months there has been an effort to update GNOME's Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) to reflect the GTK4 toolkit and recommendations around new widgets, utility panes, and more for enhancing the accessibility of GNOME applications, arguably looking better, and just otherwise modernizing aspects of the HIG that haven't been touched in months. That updated GNOME HIG is now official.

After being refined in recent months, the updated HIG has now been officially deployed to developer.gnome.org for those looking toward GNOME's human interface guideline recommendations.


The HIG covers design resources, resources in general, the UX design guidelines, patterns, and references around keyboard shortcuts and UI colors.
13 Comments
Related News
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
GNOME Mutter Lands New Work To Reduce Input Latency
Ubuntu Developer Still Pursuing Triple Buffering, Deep Color For GNOME
GNOME's Need To Broaden Its Audience For Greater Impact & Funding
GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued
GNOME Human Interface Guidelines Being Updated For GTK4, Other Modern Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD + Valve Working On New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
WireGuard Sees Native, High-Performance Port To The Windows Kernel
Linux Changes Pipe Behavior After Breaking Problematic Android Apps On Recent Kernels
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On x86_64, Multi-Monitor
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
The New NTFS Driver Looks Like It Will Finally Be Ready With Linux 5.15
AMD Hiring For Open-Source GPU Driver Work With Mentions Of Tesla Model S, Steam Deck