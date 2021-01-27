Unvanquished Open-Source Game Still Pushing Slowly Ahead In 2021

Nearly a decade ago we were intrigued by Unvanquished as one of the most interesting open-source game/engine projects of the time. It was peculiar in going through dozens of alpha releases prior to drying up a few years ago. There hasn't been any major release yet past the prior alpha state but the project is in fact still moving along and issued their first new (point) release of the year as well as rolling out a new online updater.
In 2020 we were pleased to see Unvanquished still advancing albeit not at the same rigorous pace during the project's early years with the monthly updates and at the time being more interesting on the engine level than compared to today's game engine alternatives. Last year though they did manage to make the game and assets fully open-source compliant.
New this week is Unvanquished seeing an Alpha 0.15.2 patch release with a few fixes. This goes along with a new "version 0.1" release of the Unvanquished Updater. This online updater is used for rolling out updates to the game moving forward. The updater works across Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
More details on the new Unvanquished Updater via Unvanquished.net. Hopefully this year Unvanquished will move back into its rhythm as serving as an interesting and viable open-source game project with timely releases.
Add A Comment