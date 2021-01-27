Unvanquished Open-Source Game Still Pushing Slowly Ahead In 2021
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 27 January 2021 at 05:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Nearly a decade ago we were intrigued by Unvanquished as one of the most interesting open-source game/engine projects of the time. It was peculiar in going through dozens of alpha releases prior to drying up a few years ago. There hasn't been any major release yet past the prior alpha state but the project is in fact still moving along and issued their first new (point) release of the year as well as rolling out a new online updater.

In 2020 we were pleased to see Unvanquished still advancing albeit not at the same rigorous pace during the project's early years with the monthly updates and at the time being more interesting on the engine level than compared to today's game engine alternatives. Last year though they did manage to make the game and assets fully open-source compliant.

New this week is Unvanquished seeing an Alpha 0.15.2 patch release with a few fixes. This goes along with a new "version 0.1" release of the Unvanquished Updater. This online updater is used for rolling out updates to the game moving forward. The updater works across Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.


More details on the new Unvanquished Updater via Unvanquished.net. Hopefully this year Unvanquished will move back into its rhythm as serving as an interesting and viable open-source game project with timely releases.
Add A Comment
Related News
The First Online Conference Is Happening Today For The Godot Game Engine
Lutris 0.5.8.2 Linux Game Manager Brings Wayland Improvements, Other Additions
Valve Revises Steam's December 2020 Linux Marketshare To 0.74%
It's 2020: Linux Kernel Sees New Port To The Nintendo 64
FlightGear 2020.3.5 Released With Hundreds Of Bug Fixes
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
Pyston 2.1 Released With Striving For High Performance Python
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Apple M1 Open-Source GPU Bring-Up Sees An Early Triangle
Ubuntu 21.04 To Stick With GNOME 3.38 Desktop
WireGuard Is Now Available For pfSense