It has been a long time since last having anything new to report on the Unvanquished open-source game project that is powered by the "Daemon Engine" as a long ago fork from ioquake3 and has seen countless improvements since. At least when the project started out several years back, the visual quality was great and they had been doing great alpha releases. However, in the past two years they haven't succeeded in putting out new alphas or their long-awaited beta, but fortunately the project is still alive.
Unvanquished developers have put out their first blog post in several months. In there they talk mostly about getting more of the in-game assets licensed under the Creative Common Attribution Share Alike (CC-By-SA 3.0) license. They almost have all of their models unified under this nice open-source license for assets except for being unable to reach someone who had been one of their more prolific contributors.
More details on their model licensing work and tooling can be found at Unvanquished.net.
