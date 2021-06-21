Unvanquished 0.52.1 Brings Rendering Fixes, Flatpak For This Promising Open-Source Game
Following last month's Unvanquished 0.52 beta for this open-source game that has long been in development, Sunday marked the release of Unvanquished 0.52.1.

Over last month's big 0.52 release, v0.52.1 primarily is about shipping some prominent bug fixes for this game built atop their Daemon engine, which amounts to a distant fork of the ioquake3 code-base. Unvanquished has been one of the most promising fully open-source games over the past decade but only recently did they return to their frequent practice of delivering new versioned releases.

Unvanquished v0.52.1 delivers on a workaround for a NVIDIA bug affecting all their OpenGL 3.0+ supported hardware, a longstanding issue around stray lines/particles, and other issues.

The Unvanquished project has also begun publishing a Flatpak of the game available via Flathub. This is alongside their existing game launcher with updater and their complete builds available in a convenient format via GitHub.

More details on the Unvanquished 0.52.1 open-source game update release via Unvanquished.net.
