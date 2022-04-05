Unreal Engine 5 Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 5 April 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
While in early access since last year, today Epic Games has officially announced the release of Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine 5 is now officially available as the newest version of this popular cross-platform commercial game engine.

Unreal Engine 5 introduces next-generation real-time rendering capabilities, new editor and tools for game developers, new audio capabilities, and a heck of a lot more.

There is also a lot of Vulkan API and Linux work in UE5, but at the moment no major UE5 games announced for native Linux support plans... More than likely it will be more next-gen Unreal Engine 5 games coming by way of Steam Play.


More details on Unreal Engine 5 can be found via today's announcement on UnrealEngine.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Lutris 0.5.10 Released With Steam Deck Support
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes
SDL_sound 2.0 Released As First Update In Nearly 14 Years
Godot 4.0 Alpha 4 Released With OpenXR Support In Core, Other Improvements
FEX 2203 Emulator Released With RdRand & 3DNow Support, More JIT Work
sdl-compat 1.2.52 Debuts As Initial SDL-1.2-Atop-SDL-2.0 Release
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Manages To Run Some Battlefield Games
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
Fedora Project Leader Calls Out NVIDIA Over Their Proprietary Linux Drivers
Steam On Linux For March Drops Down To 1.00%
Wacom Talks Up Their Linux Support
Rust GCC Code Generator "rustc_codegen_gcc" Can Now Bootstrap Rustc
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1