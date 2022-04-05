Unreal Engine 5 Officially Released

While in early access since last year, today Epic Games has officially announced the release of Unreal Engine 5.
Unreal Engine 5 is now officially available as the newest version of this popular cross-platform commercial game engine.
Unreal Engine 5 introduces next-generation real-time rendering capabilities, new editor and tools for game developers, new audio capabilities, and a heck of a lot more.
There is also a lot of Vulkan API and Linux work in UE5, but at the moment no major UE5 games announced for native Linux support plans... More than likely it will be more next-gen Unreal Engine 5 games coming by way of Steam Play.
More details on Unreal Engine 5 can be found via today's announcement on UnrealEngine.com.
