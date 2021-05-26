Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 May 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Epic Games today pushed Unreal Engine 5 out to early access. Like with UE4, Unreal Engine 5 continues offering native Linux support and allowing use of the Vulkan API.

Unreal Engine 5 is not yet considered production ready but is available in this early form for anxious developers wishing to begin experimenting with this next-generation game engine.

There are many graphics/rendering improvements and the Unreal Engine 5 demo renderings are certainly looking beautiful:


The full release of Unreal Engine 5 is expected in early 2022. Those wishing to learn more about the early access of Unreal Engine 5 can do so at UnrealEngine.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Wii U Gamepad Driver For Linux Remains In The Works
Unvanquished 0.52 Beta Released For Open-Source, First-Person RTS Game
Daemon Engine 0.52 Beta Continues Advancing The id Tech 3 Open-Source Code In 2021
Linux 5.13 Adds Support For The Amazon Luna Game Controller
Total War: Rome Remastered Released For Linux
Godot 3.3 Arrives With Renderer Improvements, WebXR Support For VR Games
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches
Mumblings Of A "Big New" Open-Source GPU Driver Coming...
Free Software Projects Defenestrate The Freenode IRC Network
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping
Wine 6.9 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux
PipeWire 0.3.28 Released With More PulseAudio Modules Implemented