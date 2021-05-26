Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported

Epic Games today pushed Unreal Engine 5 out to early access. Like with UE4, Unreal Engine 5 continues offering native Linux support and allowing use of the Vulkan API.
Unreal Engine 5 is not yet considered production ready but is available in this early form for anxious developers wishing to begin experimenting with this next-generation game engine.
There are many graphics/rendering improvements and the Unreal Engine 5 demo renderings are certainly looking beautiful:
The full release of Unreal Engine 5 is expected in early 2022. Those wishing to learn more about the early access of Unreal Engine 5 can do so at UnrealEngine.com.
