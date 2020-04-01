Epic Games Preparing Unreal Engine 5 For Debut In 2021 With Increased Photo-Realism
Epic Games today offered the first glimpse at Unreal Engine 5, their next-generation game engine they hope to have out in preview form in early 2021 and for its official release before the end of next year.

With Unreal Engine 5 one of their engineering goals is to "achieve photorealism on par with movie CG and real life." There is a slew of visual improvements being worked on over Unreal Engine 4 to increase that visual fidelity and we'll learn more over the coming months.

Unreal Engine 5 will also embrace the next-generation game consoles and other improvements.

More early details on UE5 via the UnrealEngine.com blog.
