Epic Games released the first public preview this week of Unreal Engine 4.23.
Unreal Engine 4.23 Preview doesn't bring any significant Vulkan or Linux specific work, but there are some rendering enhancements and other features for those interested in game visuals and engine features. Well, there is one "fix" on the Vulkan front worth mentioning and that is tessellation support should now be working correctly with the Vulkan renderer.
On the rendering front, one interesting feature in early access with Unreal Engine 4.23 is virtual texturing. Unreal Engine's virtual texturing is an alternative way for streaming textures from disk compared to its existing mip-based streaming.
Unreal Engine 4.23 also has faster and more reliable ray-tracing support, improvements to the dynamic shadow bias, VR/XR updates, a new "Unreal Insights" tool for collecting/analyzing engine behavior, Open Sound Control support as a plug-in, a new Wavetable Synthesizer, and various animation updates.
More details on the many changes to find with the Unreal Engine 4.23 Preview can be found via the UnrealEngine.com forums.
