Epic Games today released Unreal Engine 4.22 and while they continue to support Vulkan and offer native Linux support, this engine update is more exciting this time around on the Windows side.
Unreal Engine 4.22 most notably introduces experimental real-time ray-tracing support though that's implemented for now just using the Microsoft DirectX 12 ray-tracing capabilities and not yet the Vulkan RTX/ray-tracing support enabled by NVIDIA.
There aren't any major Linux/Vulkan-specific changes for Unreal Engine 4.22 but there has been some high-level rendering refactoring work, C++ iteration time improvements, virtual production pipeline improvements, Microsoft HoloLens remote streaming support under Windows, auto system improvements, and other changes.
Those interested in Unreal Engine can learn more about today's v4.22 release via the Unreal Engine blog.
