Unreal Engine 4.21 back in November was a big update for Linux gamers in that this game engine now defaults to the Vulkan renderer and also had various other fixes. With today's Unreal Engine 4.22 Preview 1 release, there are no Linux/Vulkan-specific changes mentioned, but some other interesting changes in general.
The release notes as of Unreal Engine 4.22 Preview 1 don't indicate any Vulkan or Linux focused changes, but aside from that there is some interesting changes. Arguably most interesting is having experimental support for real-time ray-tracing and path tracing though sadly that's limited for now to Direct3D 12 with DXR and not yet any Vulkan ray-tracing support.
The Unreal Engine 4.22 Preview 1 release also has a new animation budgeting system, the new Unreal Audio Engine is enabled by default for new projects, build time improvements, a variety of mobile updates, improved SteamWorks networking support, a preview of the upcoming Render Graph API, and Oculus Quest support.
More details on today's Unreal Engine 4.22 Preview 1 release can be found via UnrealEngine.com.
