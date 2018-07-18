Epic Games has today rolled out Unreal Engine 4.20 as the latest version of their Linux-friendly, cross-platform game engine while also promoting Unreal Studio 4.20 to beta.
Unreal Engine 4.20 introduces the "Niagara" particle editor for immense visual effects, various quality improvements to create life-like digital characters, 100+ mobile optimizations (including hardware occlusion queries using Vulkan for mobile devices), better Android debugging, better Nintendo Switch platform support, the new Proxy LOD tool is considered production-ready, and much more.
Learn more about the many Unreal Engine 4.20 improvements via UnrealEngine.com.
Unreal Studio 4.20 is meanwhile in beta and features improvements around mesh editing, non-destructive re-importing, meta-data exposure, and Datasmith for SketchUp. Those details here.
3 Comments