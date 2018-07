Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 14 years.

Epic Games has today rolled out Unreal Engine 4.20 as the latest version of their Linux-friendly, cross-platform game engine while also promoting Unreal Studio 4.20 to beta.Unreal Engine 4.20 introduces the "Niagara" particle editor for immense visual effects, various quality improvements to create life-like digital characters, 100+ mobile optimizations (including hardware occlusion queries using Vulkan for mobile devices), better Android debugging, better Nintendo Switch platform support, the new Proxy LOD tool is considered production-ready, and much more.

Learn more about the many Unreal Engine 4.20 improvements via UnrealEngine.com Unreal Studio 4.20 is meanwhile in beta and features improvements around mesh editing, non-destructive re-importing, meta-data exposure, and Datasmith for SketchUp. Those details here