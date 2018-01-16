Unreal Engine 4.19 Preview Rolls Out With Renderer Enhancements
16 January 2018
Epic Games has rolled out their public preview build of the upcoming Unreal Engine 4.19 game engine update.

Unreal Engine 4.19 features renderer improvements, new animation and physics capabilities, VR improvements, initial support for the HTC Vive Pro, Steam Audio Beta 10 integration, Live Link plug-in improvements, and a plethora of other work.

Renderer work includes support for temporal AA upscampling, dynamic resolution support based upon the previous frame's GPU workload, landscape rendering optimizations, and more.

Sadly, no Linux or Vulkan mentions in the 4.19 Preview 1 change-log. Fans of Unreal Engine 4 can read more about the 4.19 Preview 1 release at the UnrealEngine.com blog while the interesting changes of this release are outlined via this forum post.
