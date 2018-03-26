Unreal Engine 4 Being Brought Natively To FreeBSD By Independent Developer
26 March 2018
While FreeBSD has a Linux compatibility/emulation layer that allows it to run some Linux games, an independent community developer has been working on porting Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4 to FreeBSD.

FreeBSD developer "malavon" has been porting the Unreal Engine 4 game engine to FreeBSD and in the process getting most of the tech demos / code samples to build.

With this being an unsanctioned port, the support isn't destined for Epic Games' official code-base but is available via the developer's personal repository. The test target has been FreeBSD 11.1 AMD64.

More details on this in-progress Unreal Engine 4 port via this FreeBSD.org forum thread. The Phoronix reader who tipped us off to this work was able to try the it and confirm they are in fact working.
