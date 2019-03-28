Unity Is Growing Their LLVM Compiler Team As They Try To Make C# Faster Than C++

With game engines becoming increasingly advanced, Unity Technologies is looking to expand their compiler team with more LLVM expertise.
Unity's Burst compiler is aiming to deliver greater performance out of a subset of C# and even aspiring for it to outperform C++ code... "Unlocking performance for a subset of C# code beyond what C++ has been usually able to do" and in doing so they are translating .NET code into "highly efficient native code" using LLVM. Some more details on Burst via this recent presentation.
Anyhow, Unity Tech is hiring for their Burst team and looking for upstream LLVM developers who are experienced on this compiler stack. Their job posting makes note their Burst compiler will be used to develop faster games, machine learning, and multimedia experiences. It also points out one of their goals is to develop an auto-vectorizer for their use-cases.
It will be interesting to see how these ambitious pan out and ideally if Burst will be open-source and useful outside of the context of the Unity game engine.
