Unity Tech Formally Announces Their New Unity Editor For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 May 2019 at 01:07 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
For those using the Unity game engine wishing to develop on Linux, the new Unity Editor for Linux is now deemed ready for game development on Ubuntu and CentOS.

After their Unity Editor for Linux has long been in an unofficial/Linux state (since 2015), Unity Tech plans for it to be officially supported as part of the Unity 2019.3 update after seeing its promotion in the 2019.1 release.

The Unity Editor for Linux is officially being supported with Ubuntu 16.04/18.04 LTS and CentOS 7 while using x86_64 and using the GNOME desktop atop X11 while opting for either the NVIDIA proprietary drivers for AMD Mesa drivers.

Their brief "announcement" of the Unity Editor for Linux in official form can be found via their blog.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
D9VK 0.12 Released With Rewritten Texture Code, Many Features
Total War: Three Kingdoms Sees Same-Day Linux Release
Gaming Performance Only Faintly Touched By MDS / Zombie Load Mitigations
Over 100 Linux Gaming/Graphics Tests Looking At The Radeon RX 570 vs. GTX 1650
DXVK 1.2 Released With Support For Direct3D 11 Vendor-Specific Extensions
D9VK 0.11 Released With Performance Improvements, D3D9 Fixes
Popular News This Week
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
Linux 5.1.5 Kernel Fixes The Latest Data Corruption Bug
Linux 5.2-rc2 Kernel Released As The "Golden Lions"
Problems Being Investigated Under Wayland Itches Program, Including Gaming Performance