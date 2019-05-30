Unity Tech Formally Announces Their New Unity Editor For Linux

For those using the Unity game engine wishing to develop on Linux, the new Unity Editor for Linux is now deemed ready for game development on Ubuntu and CentOS.
After their Unity Editor for Linux has long been in an unofficial/Linux state (since 2015), Unity Tech plans for it to be officially supported as part of the Unity 2019.3 update after seeing its promotion in the 2019.1 release.
The Unity Editor for Linux is officially being supported with Ubuntu 16.04/18.04 LTS and CentOS 7 while using x86_64 and using the GNOME desktop atop X11 while opting for either the NVIDIA proprietary drivers for AMD Mesa drivers.
Their brief "announcement" of the Unity Editor for Linux in official form can be found via their blog.
