Unity Engine/Editor Publishes Reference C# Source Code

Following Crytek putting out their CRYENGINE Sandbox editor source code, Unity Tech has published the C# reference code used by their Unity Engine and Unity Editor.
But this is not open-source and Unity will not be accepting changes to the code. They are releasing their C# UnityEngine/UnityEditor code as just for reference purposes.
Unity's Aras Pranckevičius announced, "We’d open source all of Unity today if we thought we could get away with it and still be in business tomorrow, and we do have a growing number of open source projects. But the main engine will remain proprietary for the foreseeable future, and the C# reference source code is released under a license which only permits you to read the code, not modify it."
Via GitHub is the C# source to their UnityEngine and UnityEditor going back to version 2017.1 while moving forward they plan to continue code drops shortly after the release.
The reference Unity C# code is hosted on GitHub.
