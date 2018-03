Unity Engine/Editor Publishes Reference C# Source Code

Following Crytek putting out their CRYENGINE Sandbox editor source code , Unity Tech has published the C# reference code used by their Unity Engine and Unity Editor.But this is not open-source and Unity will not be accepting changes to the code. They are releasing their C# UnityEngine/UnityEditor code as just for reference purposes.Unity's Aras Pranckevičius announced , "We’d open source all of Unity today if we thought we could get away with it and still be in business tomorrow, and we do have a growing number of open source projects. But the main engine will remain proprietary for the foreseeable future, and the C# reference source code is released under a license which only permits you to read the code, not modify it."Via GitHub is the C# source to their UnityEngine and UnityEditor going back to version 2017.1 while moving forward they plan to continue code drops shortly after the release.The reference Unity C# code is hosted on GitHub