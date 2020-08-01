Unity Is The Latest Company To Join Blender's Development Fund
Unity Tech is the latest high profile company joining the Blender Development Fund for assisting this leading open-source 3D modeling software.

Blender has already jived well with the Unity game engine in dealing with the creation of game assets while the company providing financial support to Blender should help ensure the two communities continue working well together moving forward.

Unity and Blender jointly announced the move on Friday.

The Blender Development Fund is now at over 100K EUR per month allowing twenty developers to be working full-time on this free software.

At the moment the fund is generating $121,979 USD per month from 4,714 individuals and 43 corporations. Among the biggest supporters of the Blender Development Fund besides Unity are Epic Games, AMD, and NVIDIA at the Patron level. Coming in at a Corporate Gold level below that are Intel, Ubisoft, Microsoft, and others. Some other prominent companies backing the fund are Ubuntu, Google, Adidas, and Valve. More details on this funding effort at fund.blender.org.
