UBports' Unity 8 Has Working Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 31 January 2020 at 07:14 AM EST. 2 Comments
UBUNTU --
Lead UBports developer Marius Gripsgard has shared some exciting news: their Unity 8 code is now riding happily on Wayland.

UBports has managed to upgrade their Mir support so Unity 8 can ride off the modern Mir implementation that provides Wayland support. In turn this means Unity 8 (and Ubuntu Touch) can run Wayland applications. There are also other benefits like now being able to run Unity 8 off the upstream Mesa graphics drivers without needing any Mir patches as was formerly the case. This also opens up Unity 8 to running nicely on more Linux distributions.

This work will be coming to UBports' Ubuntu Touch with the forthcoming OTA-12 release. More details on this Wayland milestone via Mario's blog.
2 Comments
