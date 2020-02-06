Unity 8 + Mir Is Being Packaged Up For Debian

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Debian developer Mike Gabriel in cooperation with the UBports developers continuing to maintain Ubuntu Touch and Unity 8 are working to offer Unity 8 (and in turn, Mir) packages within Debian.With the Unity 8 desktop support being revived ahead and with Debian having no good desktop environment for Debian on tablets, Unity 8 and Mir packaging is being prepared for upstream Debian. This in turn will also help Debian derivatives wanting to offer Unity 8 as an option in the future.

Unity 8 requires Mir for acting as the (now Wayland-based) compositor.