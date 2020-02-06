Unity 8 + Mir Is Being Packaged Up For Debian
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 6 February 2020 at 09:06 AM EST. 2 Comments
DEBIAN --
Debian developer Mike Gabriel in cooperation with the UBports developers continuing to maintain Ubuntu Touch and Unity 8 are working to offer Unity 8 (and in turn, Mir) packages within Debian.

With the Unity 8 desktop support being revived ahead and with Debian having no good desktop environment for Debian on tablets, Unity 8 and Mir packaging is being prepared for upstream Debian. This in turn will also help Debian derivatives wanting to offer Unity 8 as an option in the future.


Unity 8 requires Mir for acting as the (now Wayland-based) compositor.


More detains on this packaging work of Unity 8 and Mir for Debian can be found via Mike Gabriel's blog.
2 Comments
Related News
Debian Policy Updated Following Recent Systemd "Init System Diversity" Vote
Debian Is Making The Process Easier To Bisect Itself Using Their Wayback Machine
Debian Enabling Support For Booting From Root F2FS File-Systems
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Debian Installer Bullseye Alpha 1 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Sony Now "Officially" Maintaining The Linux PlayStation Input Driver, But Leads To Interesting Problem
Linux 5.6 Is The First Kernel For 32-Bit Systems Ready To Run Past Year 2038